In a significant show of solidarity, the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) orchestrated a massive rally in Sann, Sindh province, advocating for the resurrection of 'Sindhudesh' as an independent state for the Sindhi people. This demonstration coincided with the celebration of GM Syed's birth anniversary, the visionary behind the Sindhudesh movement. Protesters fervently called for international solidarity, even waving flags of various nations, including India, to urge foreign intervention.

Shafi Burfat, the exiled leader of JSMM and a prominent voice for Sindhudesh autonomy, underscored the importance of human rights and independence for historic nations. Burfat passionately declared, "The liberation of Sindhudesh and other historic nations, along with human rights protection, must become a global priority."

Burfat strongly criticized Pakistan, describing it as a "fanatical religious state" that suppresses historical nations. He condemned the Pakistani military establishment as deeply corrupt and likened it to a mafia that perpetuates Islamic extremism and terrorism. Addressing the international community, he urged nations, especially the United States, to halt all forms of financial and military aid to Pakistan and called for global oversight of Pakistan's nuclear and missile capabilities, emphasizing their potential threat to global security.

