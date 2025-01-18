Left Menu

Navigating India-China Relations: Jaishankar Highlights Strategies for Balance

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discusses the complexities of India-China relations amid rising regional powers. He emphasizes a strategic approach embodied by 'three mutuals': respect, sensitivity, and interest, while also addressing India's global positioning as a reliable partner and friend in evolving geopolitical landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:16 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Image credit: X/@DrSJaishankar) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During his address at the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture in Mumbai, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the challenges India faces in harmonizing its relations with China. Highlighting the post-2020 border scenarios complicating bilateral ties, he emphasized the necessity for India to prepare for China's expanding influence.

Jaishankar portrayed India's approach as based on the 'three mutuals'—respect, sensitivity, and interest. He discussed the implications of a multipolar Asia for global stability, noting changes in the international dynamics shaped by the USA and China. Significant collaborations within the Indo-Pacific and with nations like Russia further illustrate his points.

Discussing India-Russia ties and regional diplomacy, he described India's role as 'Vishwa Bandhu,' a reliable global partner. Emphasizing cooperation and strategic convergence, he hailed India's adaptability in current geopolitical environments and reinforced the country's commitment to maximizing friendships and minimizing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

