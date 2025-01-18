Left Menu

Karachi's Silent Epidemic: Motorcycle Accidents Surge Amidst Rising Registrations

Motorcycle accidents in Karachi are escalating, accounting for 97% of emergency ward visits. With over 4.2 million motorcycles, urgent measures are required to enforce traffic laws and promote safety. Factors like overspeeding and lack of lane discipline contribute significantly, necessitating public awareness and stringent policies.

Karachi is witnessing a surge in motorcycle accidents, resulting in significant fatalities and debilitating injuries. The city now has over 4.2 million registered motorcycles, with a staggering 128,000 additions in 2024 alone. This bloated volume makes motorcyclists 64% of the city's traffic participants, raising serious questions about road safety.

The primary causes of this alarming trend are speeding, insufficient lane discipline, unskilled riders, and failure to adhere to traffic regulations. Muhammad Rizwan, a motorcycle accident victim, against the backdrop of Jinnah Hospital's emergency ward, recounted his mishap. His incident highlights the urgent need for improved traffic rule enforcement.

Dr. Irfan from Jinnah Hospital emphasized the dire situation, citing a 15% to 20% rise in accident cases and their severity over the past year. Enforcement efforts are underway, with authorities issuing over 4,000 fines recently to motorcyclists lacking side-view mirrors. Experts urge the implementation of stringent safety protocols to curb this disturbing trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

