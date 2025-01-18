Left Menu

Bangladesh's Zero-Tolerance: Crackdown on Shrine Vandalism

The interim government in Bangladesh is taking strong actions against shrine vandalism, with 44 incidents reported since August last year. Legal proceedings are underway, and the police are emphasizing community efforts to ensure shrine safety and address local conflicts, reflecting a zero-tolerance stance.

Updated: 18-01-2025 23:48 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, 44 incidents of shrine vandalism have sparked serious governmental response since August 4 last year. These occurrences span attacks on shrines and devotees, looting, and arson, as per a statement by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus' Press Wing.

Under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, the interim government has asserted a stringent 'zero-tolerance policy' against such attacks, particularly concentrated in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Mymensingh divisions. The government's directive is clear—authorities must take strict action against the perpetrators.

Legal measures include filing 15 regular cases and 29 general diaries, resulting in 23 arrests. Police commenced investigations for unresolved cases, emphasizing security through peace meetings and community collaboration with religious leaders. The government remains committed to safeguarding these cultural sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

