UAE's Largest Humanitarian Aid Drive: Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

The UAE launches the largest phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to provide 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza amidst a humanitarian truce. The UAE's ongoing efforts reflect a commitment to alleviating the region's crises, with over 29,784 tonnes delivered so far.

Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant humanitarian endeavor, the UAE has commenced the largest phase of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3', aimed at delivering vital relief aid to the residents of Gaza. This effort, initiated under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, seeks to provide crucial support amidst a newly announced humanitarian truce.

A convoy of 20 trucks, laden with over 200 tonnes of essential supplies including food, winter clothing, and basic necessities, was dispatched to bolster families grappling with dire conditions. Hamad Al Neyadi, Head of the UAE Relief Mission, highlighted the nation's steadfast commitment to the Palestinian people, marking this phase as the most substantial effort since the operation's start.

The operation ensures swift aid delivery through coordinated efforts with relevant authorities, having delivered 156 aid convoys equating to nearly 29,784 tonnes. This humanitarian mission continues to ease hardships in Gaza, with comprehensive support including medical facilities, water projects, and airlift initiatives, reinforcing the UAE's role in creating lasting impacts in the region.

