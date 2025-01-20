Nita Ambani Shines at Trump Inauguration Prelude with Kanchipuram Elegance

Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, stole the spotlight at a private reception in Washington, marking the eve of President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Dazzling in a Kanchipuram silk saree, meticulously woven with over 100 traditional motifs, she epitomized Indian grace and heritage on a global stage according to Reliance Foundation.

This masterpiece, crafted by acclaimed artisan B. Krishnamoorthy, featured intricate symbols, including the double-headed eagle and mythical forest creatures, alongside a contemporary velvet blouse by Manish Malhotra. Her look was elevated by an antique Indian pendant, a parrot-shaped gem adorned with precious stones, honoring India's artisanal mastery.

Ambani, alongside her husband Mukesh Ambani, congratulated President-elect Trump. They conveyed aspirations for stronger India-US relations, emphasizing the mutual benefits of collaboration during Trump's presidency. As the inauguration approaches, the Ambanis prepare to join an array of dignitaries in witnessing the historic event at the US Capitol.

