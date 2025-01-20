Left Menu

Nita Ambani Shines at Trump Inauguration Prelude with Kanchipuram Elegance

Nita Ambani, head of Reliance Foundation, attended a private reception for Trump's inauguration dressed in traditional Kanchipuram silk. Adorned with historic Indian jewellery, her ensemble celebrated Indian craftsmanship. The Ambanis met Trump, expressing hopes for strengthened India-US ties during his tenure. They join other dignitaries at the ceremony.

Nita Ambani-Chairperson Reliance Foundation draped in a traditional Kanchipuram silk saree by Swadesh (Photo/Reliance Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, stole the spotlight at a private reception in Washington, marking the eve of President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Dazzling in a Kanchipuram silk saree, meticulously woven with over 100 traditional motifs, she epitomized Indian grace and heritage on a global stage according to Reliance Foundation.

This masterpiece, crafted by acclaimed artisan B. Krishnamoorthy, featured intricate symbols, including the double-headed eagle and mythical forest creatures, alongside a contemporary velvet blouse by Manish Malhotra. Her look was elevated by an antique Indian pendant, a parrot-shaped gem adorned with precious stones, honoring India's artisanal mastery.

Ambani, alongside her husband Mukesh Ambani, congratulated President-elect Trump. They conveyed aspirations for stronger India-US relations, emphasizing the mutual benefits of collaboration during Trump's presidency. As the inauguration approaches, the Ambanis prepare to join an array of dignitaries in witnessing the historic event at the US Capitol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

