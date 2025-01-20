Left Menu

Bangladesh High Court Hears Bail Plea in Controversial Sedition Case

Bangladesh's High Court has been petitioned for bail by Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmmachari, charged with sedition for allegedly disrespecting the national flag. His initial request was rejected by a Chittagong court. The case highlights concerns about minority rights and religious freedom amidst growing tensions.

Arrested ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das (File Image: @hindu8789). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmmachari, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, has approached the High Court seeking bail in a sedition case. This charge, which involves alleged disrespect for the national flag, has sparked widespread debate and concern.

Earlier this month, a Chittagong court rejected Chinmoy's bail application, reinforcing the serious nature of the allegations. Chinmoy's counsel, Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya, contends that the priest harbors deep respect for his country, highlighting the lack of state approval for filing the sedition charge.

The incident has drawn attention to wider issues of minority rights and religious freedoms in Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed its concern over the arrest, highlighting a series of attacks on minority communities and urging the government to ensure security and freedom of expression for all religious groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

