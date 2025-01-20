Bangladesh High Court Hears Bail Plea in Controversial Sedition Case

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmmachari, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, has approached the High Court seeking bail in a sedition case. This charge, which involves alleged disrespect for the national flag, has sparked widespread debate and concern.

Earlier this month, a Chittagong court rejected Chinmoy's bail application, reinforcing the serious nature of the allegations. Chinmoy's counsel, Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya, contends that the priest harbors deep respect for his country, highlighting the lack of state approval for filing the sedition charge.

The incident has drawn attention to wider issues of minority rights and religious freedoms in Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed its concern over the arrest, highlighting a series of attacks on minority communities and urging the government to ensure security and freedom of expression for all religious groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)