Human Rights Groups Urge Action on Baloch Disappearances

Paank, a Baloch human rights organization, has strongly condemned the forcible disappearance of two Baloch individuals, Jawad Baloch and Zubair Ahmed, pointing to a disturbing pattern of human rights violations. According to Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, urgent attention and accountability are needed to address these incidents.

Jawad Baloch, son of Qudratullah Qambrani, disappeared from Seon Sharif, Sindh, on January 17 after being allegedly abducted by armed individuals linked to Pakistani secret services, claims Paank. Enforced disappearances in Sindh and Balochistan have become a recurring tragedy. On January 18, Zubair Ahmed, a Dubai-based laborer on leave in Balochistan, was reportedly extrajudicially arrested in Karachi's Malir neighborhood.

Both disappearances highlight the targeting of Baloch individuals, including overseas residents, violating global treaties that ensure fundamental human rights like liberty and security. Paank demands the release of those who have vanished, urging independent investigations to prosecute offenders. The organization calls on Pakistani authorities to safeguard fundamental rights and halt enforced disappearances.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) disclosed information about two children forcibly taken by Pakistani authorities. The BYC condemned their abduction, noting the escalating oppression of the Baloch community. While one child was eventually released, enduring significant abuse, the other remains in illegal custody, calling for an urgent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)