India's Rare Earth Pursuit: Strategic Collaborations with Kazakhstan and Beyond

India, as part of its transition towards renewable energy, confronts a major dependency on imports for rare earth elements, vital for sustainable technologies.

In a bid to distance itself from relying heavily on China, India is strategically diversifying its sources by forming agreements with the US, Latin America, and Africa. A key partnership is emerging with Kazakhstan due to its significant rare earth deposits and proximity, which aligns with India's intention to create a dependable supply chain nearby. This cooperation could bolster bilateral relations and assist in the global drive towards a green energy future.

Despite holding the fifth-largest rare earth reserves globally, India lacks advanced extraction technologies, rendering it susceptible to supply chain interruptions dominated by China. New Delhi's efforts to source from diverse locations, recently highlighted by a deal with Argentina, underscore this need. Kazakhstan stands out in these discussions globally as it is well-positioned to supply crucial rare earth materials, integral to industries like renewable energy, electronics, and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)