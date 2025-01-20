Left Menu

India's Rare Earth Pursuit: Strategic Collaborations with Kazakhstan and Beyond

India seeks to reduce dependence on rare earth imports from China by partnering with Kazakhstan and other nations. This strategic move is part of India's broader goal to secure a reliable supply of these critical minerals, essential for renewable energy technologies and other industries, fostering a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:24 IST
India's Rare Earth Pursuit: Strategic Collaborations with Kazakhstan and Beyond
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India, as part of its transition towards renewable energy, confronts a major dependency on imports for rare earth elements, vital for sustainable technologies.

In a bid to distance itself from relying heavily on China, India is strategically diversifying its sources by forming agreements with the US, Latin America, and Africa. A key partnership is emerging with Kazakhstan due to its significant rare earth deposits and proximity, which aligns with India's intention to create a dependable supply chain nearby. This cooperation could bolster bilateral relations and assist in the global drive towards a green energy future.

Despite holding the fifth-largest rare earth reserves globally, India lacks advanced extraction technologies, rendering it susceptible to supply chain interruptions dominated by China. New Delhi's efforts to source from diverse locations, recently highlighted by a deal with Argentina, underscore this need. Kazakhstan stands out in these discussions globally as it is well-positioned to supply crucial rare earth materials, integral to industries like renewable energy, electronics, and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025