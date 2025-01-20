Land Mafia Sparks Uproar at PoJK College

Tensions are escalating at a degree college in Chinari, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as students protest against encroachment by powerful land mafias. The college, lacking a boundary wall, has become vulnerable to land grabbing by influential individuals who have erected illegal structures on its property.

Student leaders, led by Muhammad Adil, are vocal in their opposition, stating that the issue transcends their education and concerns future generations. Adil emphasized the importance of governmental oversight, highlighting ongoing protests until an official visit clarifies the encroachment issue.

Kashif, another student, lamented the disruptions caused by vehicles intruding the same space students are meant to learn. Their demands center around the installation of a boundary wall and the removal of unauthorized pillars erected by alleged intruders before the chaos undermines their educational environment further.

(With inputs from agencies.)