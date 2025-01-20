China Executes Driver in Deadliest Attack in a Decade
China has executed Fan Weiqiu for driving into a crowd, killing 35, in Zhuhai last November. This attack marked China's deadliest public incident in a decade. President Xi Jinping called the act 'extremely vicious'. Execution news sparked social media approval amidst rising violent incidents in China.
- Country:
- China
In a swift execution, China has carried out the death penalty on Fan Weiqiu, the man responsible for the deaths of 35 individuals in what has been the deadliest public attack in a decade, according to state media reports. The execution took place shortly after Fan was sentenced in Zhuhai.
The heinous act occurred on November 11, when Fan, driven by anger over his failed marriage and an unfavorable divorce settlement, deliberately drove his vehicle into a crowd at the Zhuhai Sports Centre. Afterward, authorities found him in his car with self-inflicted knife wounds. Fan's actions were deemed exceptionally cruel by the court.
Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned the attack as 'extremely vicious' and called for strict penalties, which have been met with widespread public approval on platforms like Weibo. Amidst slowing economic growth, China has seen an uptick in violent incidents, prompting increased security measures and severe legal repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan's New Social Media Policy: Empowering Influencers to Boost Government Initiatives
Actress Honey Rose Files Complaint Against Obscene Social Media Remarks
Man Accused of Threatening Maharashtra Deputy CM in Social Media Post
TN Raj Bhavan removes social media post on certain developments in State Assembly.
Xi Jinping's Anti-Corruption Crusade