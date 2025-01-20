Myanmar Military and MNDAA Seal Historic Ceasefire

The Myanmar military and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) have reached a ceasefire, effective since Saturday, as announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday according to Xinhua. Spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China's mediation was instrumental in bringing both parties together in Kunming, Yunnan Province, to discuss peace.

This agreement is the result of the seventh round of peace talks between the Myanmar military and MNDAA. Mao Ning articulated that easing tensions in northern Myanmar is of mutual interest to regional stakeholders, contributing to security, stability, and development along the China-Myanmar border, as reported by Xinhua.

Myanmar has been embroiled in violence following the military's overthrow of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's government in 2021, which sparked mass protests and an armed rebellion costing thousands of lives, according to AL Jazeera. China pledges continued support for Myanmar's independence and national unity, reaffirmed Mao Ning.

Mao highlighted China's commitment to promoting peace talks and aiding the peace process in northern Myanmar. The military struggles to maintain control amidst widespread opposition, with various regions falling to rebel groups. The country's economy faces challenges, further strained by the military's ban on multiple political parties.

AL Jazeera reports that the UN has urged compliance with international humanitarian law and calls for unhindered humanitarian access to assist vulnerable populations. In January, the UN reported that over 3.5 million people have been displaced by the ongoing Myanmar conflict, marking a significant increase from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)