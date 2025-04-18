US Mulls Closing the Door on Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested on Friday that the United States might soon abandon its efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if no progress is made in the coming days.

After an intensive day of talks with US, Ukrainian, and European officials in Paris, Rubio reported the discussions were constructive, resulting in a tentative framework for steps towards peace.

French authorities anticipate holding another meeting in the same format in London in the next few days. Meanwhile, Rubio, alongside presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, will evaluate the feasibility of a deal in the near-term, despite current Russian demands that remain unresolved.

