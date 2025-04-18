Left Menu

US Mulls Closing the Door on Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hints that the US might abandon efforts for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal without progress soon. Talks in Paris among American, Ukrainian, and European officials led to an outline for peace. France plans another meeting in London to continue discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:32 IST
US Mulls Closing the Door on Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested on Friday that the United States might soon abandon its efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if no progress is made in the coming days.

After an intensive day of talks with US, Ukrainian, and European officials in Paris, Rubio reported the discussions were constructive, resulting in a tentative framework for steps towards peace.

French authorities anticipate holding another meeting in the same format in London in the next few days. Meanwhile, Rubio, alongside presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, will evaluate the feasibility of a deal in the near-term, despite current Russian demands that remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025