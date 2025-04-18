US Mulls Closing the Door on Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hints that the US might abandon efforts for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal without progress soon. Talks in Paris among American, Ukrainian, and European officials led to an outline for peace. France plans another meeting in London to continue discussions.
- Country:
- France
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested on Friday that the United States might soon abandon its efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if no progress is made in the coming days.
After an intensive day of talks with US, Ukrainian, and European officials in Paris, Rubio reported the discussions were constructive, resulting in a tentative framework for steps towards peace.
French authorities anticipate holding another meeting in the same format in London in the next few days. Meanwhile, Rubio, alongside presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, will evaluate the feasibility of a deal in the near-term, despite current Russian demands that remain unresolved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- Marco Rubio
- Russia
- Ukraine
- peace talks
- Trump
- Europe
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- Paris
ALSO READ
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.
Global Markets Rattle as Trump Unveils New Tariffs
Global Markets Stirred as Trump’s Tariffs Shake Investor Confidence
China Vows Retaliation Against Trump's Tariff Surge
Trade Turmoil: Global Reactions to Trump’s Tariffs Signal Economic Crossroads