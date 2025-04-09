Left Menu

Ukraine Secures $2.7M to Navigate U.S. Minerals Deal Amid Peace Talks

The Ukrainian government allocated $2.7 million for consultancy services to aid in drafting a minerals deal with the U.S., aiming to foster peace and financial collaboration. The draft's revision incorporates national interests and legal considerations. A team will visit Washington to advance the strategic agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian government has set aside $2.7 million for consulting services to assist in crafting a minerals agreement with the U.S., according to a government document dated April 8. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that such a deal could boost peace efforts by aligning financial interests with Ukraine's future, allowing the U.S. to recuperate billions spent in aid.

Washington, meanwhile, has expanded upon its initial proposal for the deal, per a Reuters report from last month. Kyiv is enlisting consultants and legal experts to ensure the nation's interests are protected, taking both American and Ukrainian laws into account, as outlined in the government document.

The funds will be channeled through the economy and justice ministries to secure consultants with expertise in public debt management and international law, ahead of an April 15 deadline. Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Monday that Ukraine will dispatch a negotiating team to Washington, aiming to advance talks on the strategic agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

