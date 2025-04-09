Ukraine Secures $2.7M to Navigate U.S. Minerals Deal Amid Peace Talks

The Ukrainian government has set aside $2.7 million for consulting services to assist in crafting a minerals agreement with the U.S., according to a government document dated April 8. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that such a deal could boost peace efforts by aligning financial interests with Ukraine's future, allowing the U.S. to recuperate billions spent in aid.

Washington, meanwhile, has expanded upon its initial proposal for the deal, per a Reuters report from last month. Kyiv is enlisting consultants and legal experts to ensure the nation's interests are protected, taking both American and Ukrainian laws into account, as outlined in the government document.

The funds will be channeled through the economy and justice ministries to secure consultants with expertise in public debt management and international law, ahead of an April 15 deadline. Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Monday that Ukraine will dispatch a negotiating team to Washington, aiming to advance talks on the strategic agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)