A Russian missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine, resulted in the deaths of more than 20 civilians, according to local officials. The attack occurred shortly after diplomatic talks between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian officials emphasized the ongoing threat to civilians amid these discussions.

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, shared the news of the strike, underscoring the devastating impact on innocent civilians. Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation, linked the timing of the strike to recent diplomatic efforts, noting the contrasting narratives.

The conflict continues to escalate as both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of breaking a U.S.-brokered agreement to refrain from targeting energy infrastructure. This situation complicates the peace negotiations and raises further concerns about civilian safety in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)