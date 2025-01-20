S Jaishankar Represents Modi at Trump's Inauguration

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his Special Envoy at Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington D.C. today. Carrying a letter from Modi for Trump, Jaishankar's presence continues the tradition of sending Special Envoys to international swearing-in ceremonies, sources say.

In recent global diplomatic engagements, Indian ministers have attended multiple inaugurations. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at Nigeria's presidential inauguration in May 2023. Other key diplomatic figures, such as Kiren Rijiju and Nitin Gadkari, represented India in the swearing-in ceremonies of the leaders of Maldives and Iran, respectively.

Tensions and excitement build as people gather outside the US Capitol Rotunda for today's historic event. Donald Trump, poised for his second term as the 47th US President, is set to take the oath. His day begins with a service at St. John's Church and proceeds with a series of official gatherings and ceremonial welcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)