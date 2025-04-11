Trump to Undergo First Physical Exam of Second Term Amidst Health Speculations
Donald Trump is set to have his first physical examination of his second term as president on Friday. At nearly 79, Trump has been vocal about his health, despite a love for fast food. The exam may illuminate his condition after an assassination attempt last year.
Donald Trump, the oldest individual to assume the U.S. presidency, is poised for his inaugural physical examination of this term on Friday.
The 78-year-old, known for his fondness for fast food, frequently asserts his robust health. In a Truth Social post, Trump announced, "I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!"
The White House has not disclosed specifics of the scheduled exam. This could yield insights into Trump's health following last year's assassination attempt. During his 2024 campaign, Trump emphasized his health supremacy over then-82-year-old Joe Biden.
