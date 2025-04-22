Chaos in the White House: Infighting and Loyalty Challenges in Trump's Second Term

The infighting and backstabbing that plagued Donald Trump's first presidency have reemerged as a significant threat to his second term. Factions within the administration are now deeply divided over trade and national security, with personal loyalties being tested.

The latest turmoil has engulfed the Pentagon as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces controversy for sharing sensitive airstrike information via unsecured channels. The ensuing chaos reflects unresolved issues with Trump's management style and loyalty dynamics within his ranks.

Conflicts over tariff policies have added further friction, with key figures including Elon Musk and Peter Navarro openly clashing. These disputes underline the administration's internal discord, posing risks of further tumult in the months ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)