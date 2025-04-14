Mcebisi Jonas Appointed as Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to U.S. to Bolster Ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas as his Special Envoy to the United States, entrusting him with the significant responsibility of advancing South Africa’s diplomatic, economic, and bilateral agenda in one of the country’s most strategic global relationships.

In a statement released from the Union Buildings on Monday, President Ramaphosa announced the appointment, emphasizing Jonas’s seasoned leadership and extensive governmental experience, both of which uniquely position him to serve South Africa’s interests on the international stage.

“In this capacity, Mr Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa’s diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with US government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests,” said Ramaphosa.

Mcebisi Jonas, a veteran of South Africa’s public and private sectors, served as Deputy Minister of Finance from 2014 to 2017, during which he was widely credited with helping to maintain fiscal discipline and investor confidence during a turbulent political period. He is also known for his principled stance against corruption, most notably testifying about attempts to influence state decisions through illicit means during the State Capture inquiry.

Following his tenure in government, Jonas continued to play a critical role in the country’s economic revival efforts. In 2018, he was appointed as one of four Presidential Investment Envoys tasked with attracting foreign investment into South Africa—a role that significantly expanded his international diplomatic and economic networks.

Currently, Jonas serves as the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of MTN Group, Africa’s largest mobile network operator. According to the President’s Office, he will continue in this corporate leadership role while simultaneously executing his duties as Special Envoy.

“This appointment underscores Mr Jonas’s distinguished career and his ongoing commitment to advancing South Africa’s national and economic interests,” President Ramaphosa added.

A Renewed Commitment to U.S.-South Africa Relations

The President emphasized the importance of revitalizing South Africa’s relationship with the United States, describing it as “historical and strategic” and vital for the future development of the African continent.

“For decades, South Africa and the United States of America have maintained a historical and strategic relationship. In the interest of our country, our region and the rest of our continent, I remain committed to rebuilding and maintaining this relationship for more decades based on mutual respect, recognition of each other’s sovereignty and benefit for our respective peoples,” said Ramaphosa.

The appointment of a Special Envoy marks a renewed effort by the South African government to deepen high-level engagement with Washington on key policy matters, including trade relations, technology partnerships, climate cooperation, and investment opportunities.

Strategic Diplomacy in Action

Jonas’s appointment comes at a time when senior South African officials have been working to ease tensions and clarify policy concerns with the U.S. Recently, a delegation led by South Africa’s G20 Sherpa and the Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Zane Dangor, traveled to Washington for high-level discussions.

The delegation met with counterparts at the White House and the U.S. State Department to address uncertainties around South Africa’s property expropriation policies and equity legislation—two issues that have drawn concern from American investors and officials in recent years. The meetings aimed to ensure a mutual understanding of South Africa’s constitutional framework and its commitment to legal certainty and economic inclusivity.

The government has emphasized that these discussions are part of a broader diplomatic effort to maintain a constructive and transparent relationship with the United States, particularly as South Africa continues to pursue reforms that address its legacy of inequality while fostering economic growth.

Looking Ahead

With Jonas at the helm as Special Envoy, the Ramaphosa administration is signaling its commitment to not only attract U.S. investment but also to reposition South Africa as a key interlocutor for African economic integration and global cooperation.

Observers say that Jonas’s combination of policy expertise, corporate governance experience, and diplomatic credibility makes him a strong candidate to reset and elevate U.S.-South Africa relations at a pivotal time for both nations.

Jonas is expected to begin engaging U.S. officials and private-sector leaders in the coming weeks, with a focus on securing strategic partnerships in technology, green energy, infrastructure, and finance.

His appointment is seen not just as a diplomatic move, but as a strategic effort to reinforce South Africa’s global standing and chart a path toward long-term, sustainable development in collaboration with one of the world’s largest economies.