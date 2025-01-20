Trump's Historic Sunday: From Church to Capitol Day of Tradition and Transition

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his family, has made an early visit to St. John's Episcopal Church before his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States. Known as the 'Church of the Presidents,' St. John's holds a significant place in the capital's spiritual history since its establishment in 1815.

The inauguration ceremony is primed to occur at the US Capitol Rotunda, where Trump will take the presidential oath. This event follows the formal Electoral College certification of Trump's victory by Congress two weeks prior. After attending the church service, Trump and his family will proceed to the Blair House, the traditional President's Guest House.

The inauguration day will also feature a formal reception at the North Portico, where outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, before greeting President-elect Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Vice President-elect JD Vance will be the first to be sworn in, followed by Trump's inauguration as President, culminating with a signing ceremony in the President's Room—a custom inaugurated by President Reagan in 1981, where the new President signs nominations and various proclamations.

Post-signing, the agenda shifts to a ceremonial luncheon followed by Trump reviewing the troops and joining the inaugural parade to Capitol Hill. Further events include a massive signing event at the White House and Trump delivering addresses at the Convention Centre. Celebrations culminate with Trump's participation in three inaugural balls, including the first dance at the Liberty Ball, ending with festivities at the Commander-in-Chief and United States Balls, before returning to the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)