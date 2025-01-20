Left Menu

Trump's Historic Sunday: From Church to Capitol Day of Tradition and Transition

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump and his family attended a service at St. John's Episcopal Church. The full day of ceremonial events included the swearing-in at the Capitol, a parade, luncheons, and balls, marking the start of Trump's presidency in Washington D.C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:30 IST
Trump's Historic Sunday: From Church to Capitol Day of Tradition and Transition
President-elect Donald Trump's convoy at St Johns Church (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his family, has made an early visit to St. John's Episcopal Church before his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States. Known as the 'Church of the Presidents,' St. John's holds a significant place in the capital's spiritual history since its establishment in 1815.

The inauguration ceremony is primed to occur at the US Capitol Rotunda, where Trump will take the presidential oath. This event follows the formal Electoral College certification of Trump's victory by Congress two weeks prior. After attending the church service, Trump and his family will proceed to the Blair House, the traditional President's Guest House.

The inauguration day will also feature a formal reception at the North Portico, where outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, before greeting President-elect Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Vice President-elect JD Vance will be the first to be sworn in, followed by Trump's inauguration as President, culminating with a signing ceremony in the President's Room—a custom inaugurated by President Reagan in 1981, where the new President signs nominations and various proclamations.

Post-signing, the agenda shifts to a ceremonial luncheon followed by Trump reviewing the troops and joining the inaugural parade to Capitol Hill. Further events include a massive signing event at the White House and Trump delivering addresses at the Convention Centre. Celebrations culminate with Trump's participation in three inaugural balls, including the first dance at the Liberty Ball, ending with festivities at the Commander-in-Chief and United States Balls, before returning to the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025