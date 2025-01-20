Major Drug Syndicate Bust in Malaysia: 12 Arrested, Including 10 Taiwanese Nationals

In a major law enforcement operation, Malaysian police have arrested 12 individuals, among them 10 Taiwanese nationals, cracking down on an international drug syndicate, as reported by Taiwan News. This multi-location raid in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur marked a significant blow to the illicit drug network with the seizure of assorted narcotics and weapons.

The goods confiscated included ecstasy, Erimin 5, cocaine, methamphetamine, ketamine, and heroin, collectively valued at approximately 118 million Malaysian ringgit (NTD 860 million). Additionally, authorities recovered 15 handguns, a submachine gun, and 900 rounds of ammunition. These raids, executed in Shah Alam, Balakong, and Kepong, also resulted in the seizure of five luxury cars and a forklift, along with drug-manufacturing equipment tied to the syndicate's sophisticated operations.

Authorities disclosed that the firearms had been smuggled from Myanmar by an intermediary, employed by one of the suspects. During a Sunday press conference, Selangor police revealed that the suspects, aged between 20 and 50, play various roles in the operation, which included 'chemist', 'runner', and 'coordinator'. Notably, six of the Taiwanese suspects have prior criminal records for drug offenses and other serious crimes.

The syndicate primarily involved Taiwanese citizens, who had rented a factory in Malaysia to manufacture large quantities of illegal substances meant for smuggling to Japan and Cambodia. The investigation is still underway as authorities aim to unearth the full scope of this criminal enterprise and seek the apprehension of additional suspects connected to the operations.

Police are also investigating the underlying motives behind these smuggling activities, with a particular focus on the role of firearms in the syndicate's operations, as reported by Taiwan News.

