Baloch American Congress Condemns Violence Against Karachi Rally
The Baloch American Congress has denounced the violent crackdown on a peaceful rally in Karachi led by activist Sammi Deen Baloch. The rally, organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, aimed to protest ongoing human rights abuses faced by Baloch people. Over two dozen participants were arrested amid allegations of police brutality.
In a stark denunciation, the Baloch American Congress has raised its voice against what it describes as a violent assault on a peaceful rally in Karachi, led by renowned activist Sammi Deen Baloch. The rally was orchestrated by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, a prominent organization aiming to spotlight ongoing human rights abuses perpetrated against the Baloch people.
Expressing his concerns through a social media post on X, Baloch American Congress President Tara Chand accused Pakistani intelligence and police of employing aggressive strategies to dismantle the rally. The gathering was intended to mobilize support ahead of a significant public meeting scheduled for January 25th in Dalbandin, focusing on the alleged genocide being committed against the Baloch population.
Despite the peaceful nature of the event, police reportedly acted with hostility, leading to the arrest and physical assault of Sammi Deen Baloch and more than two dozen other participants. This crackdown has sparked widespread outrage, particularly given the rally's significant involvement of women and children, and has renewed calls for international condemnation of Pakistan's treatment of the Baloch community.
