As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue with the incoming US administration about the Ukraine conflict. Addressing Russia's Security Council, Putin emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of the crisis, according to TASS reports.

Trump has pledged swift action to end the war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2022, and to bring peace to the Middle East. Speaking at a MAGA Victory Rally, Trump warned of the nearness of World War 3, stating his intention to prevent it from occurring at all costs.

The US has maintained military support for Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russia since the onset of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv. Putin has also indicated a readiness to normalize relations with the West, contingent upon these efforts aligning with Russian interests, with state media underlining the steadfast nature of Russian priorities.

During a VGTRK interview, Putin reiterated Russia's continued interest in diplomatic efforts with the US. He underscored that global relations are ever-changing except for national interests, which remain constant, stressing this while responding to inquiries about potential diplomatic openings.

In a Paris meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump discussed pathways to resolve the Ukraine war. This meeting followed his electoral win and was his first encounter with Zelenskyy, focusing on collaborative resolution efforts.

Trump later detailed his vision on Truth Social, urging Putin to negotiate while suggesting China's role in the peace process. Highlighting the strategic disadvantages faced by Russia amid its conflicts and economic challenges, Trump emphasized the human toll the war has taken on Ukraine and Russia.

