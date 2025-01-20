Trump's Triumphant Return Ignites Patriotic Fervor at Capitol

The US Capitol Rotunda echoed with the resonating chants of 'USA, USA', as the big screen displayed the outgoing President Joe Biden welcoming President-elect Donald Trump at the White House. Trump is scheduled to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States today, a historic event anticipated by many.

Supporters of Trump, brimming with excitement, voiced their optimism about his return. A supporter mentioned, 'It's great to have Trump back in office. I'm excited to have him focus on making America first again. It's been too long.' Another supporter, who traveled from Hawaii, shared, 'I'm excited about what Trump is going to do for our country - Make America great again.'

Among the crowd were two best friends, Emery and Bridget, who expressed their enthusiasm, 'We love Donald Trump. We are so excited for the next four years. We waited in line, and it was worth it for Donald Trump. We also attended the rally at Madison Square Garden and it was wonderful. We wish him health, happiness, and success. God bless Donald Trump.' Another supporter from Jacksonville, Florida, originally from China, voiced her hopes for a better future under Trump's leadership.

As the day unfolds, Trump is poised to be sworn in as the 47th President, marking his second term following his previous tenure as the 45th President. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)