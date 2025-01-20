Donald Trump Sworn in as 47th President Amid Star-Studded Inauguration

Donald Trump assumed the role of the 47th President of the United States during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office. In an unprecedented event, JD Vance was sworn in as Vice-President prior to Trump's oath.

First ladies and political dignitaries, including Melania Trump, Usha Vance, Jill Biden, and Doug Emhoff, showcased a display of unity as they attended the event. Prominent personalities such as former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and tech mogul Elon Musk were also present, highlighting the significant interest in Trump's inauguration.

The ceremony drew former US Presidents and their spouses, like Bill and Hillary Clinton, George and Laura Bush, and Barack Obama. President Trump's inauguration witnessed the attendance of tech giants like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, underscoring its importance and reach.

Following his swearing-in, President Trump participated in the traditional signing ceremony in the President's Room, a legacy originating with President Reagan. This was followed by a troop review and an inaugural parade at Capitol Hill. The day continued with ceremonies at the White House and Trump's remarks at the Convention Centre.

Concluding the inauguration day, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the Liberty Ball, Commander-in-Chief Ball, and United Station Ball, marking the celebrations with their first dance and eventually returning to the White House to conclude the day's events.

