Biden's Bold Last Day: Sweeping Pardons Defend Allies and Family
On his presidency's final day, Joe Biden issued sweeping pre-emptive pardons for family members, political allies, and notable figures. This move, including clemency for public servants like General Milley and Anthony Fauci, aimed to shield them from potential retaliation by Donald Trump's incoming administration. Biden emphasized protecting those unjustly targeted.
In a historic final act as President, Joe Biden took unprecedented steps by issuing pre-emptive pardons on his last day in office, reported CNN. These pardons were directed towards his family members and notable political figures who had vocally opposed the incoming President-elect Donald Trump.
The pardons included high-profile figures such as General Mark Milley and Anthony Fauci, alongside members of Congress who were part of the January 6th Capitol attack investigation committee. The action was seen as a defensive measure against potential retribution by Trump, who was about to assume office.
Biden, in his statement, expressed concern over partisan attacks targeted at his family, prompting him to issue pardons to relatives including his brothers James and Frank and his sister Valerie. He emphasized the draining impact of investigations on reputations and finances, citing a need to protect those politically targeted.
