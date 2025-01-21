Left Menu

Global Leaders Congratulate Trump on Second Presidential Term

Following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th US President, world leaders including the UK’s Keir Starmer, Germany's Olaf Scholz, and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu extended warm congratulations. Leaders emphasized the need for continued international cooperation and highlighted past achievements with hopes for future collaborations under Trump's renewed leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:21 IST
US President Donald Trump (Image: X@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

After Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, a wave of congratulatory messages from notable international leaders flooded in. Among them were UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Keir Starmer, in a video statement, extended warm congratulations on behalf of the UK government, highlighting the deep historical connections and enduring partnership between the US and the UK. Starmer expressed optimism about continuing close ties and enhancing transatlantic relations under Trump's administration.

Olaf Scholz focused on strengthening US-EU bonds, expressing hope for a strong transatlantic alliance with Trump at the helm. Similarly, Netanyahu lauded past joint achievements, particularly concerning Israel's security, and expressed readiness to address ongoing regional challenges with US support. Messages from other world leaders echoed these sentiments of mutual cooperation and partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

