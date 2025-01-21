Activist Groups Condemn Chinese VP at US Inauguration: Call for Human Rights Focus

Students for a Free Tibet, Washingtonians Supporting Hong Kong, and the Uyghur American Association have jointly condemned the attendance of Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at Donald Trump's US Presidential inauguration. The groups issued a press release expressing concern over Han's presence, criticizing his role in shaping China's oppressive policies.

The organizations highlighted Han Zheng's senior position in the Chinese regime, linking him to ongoing atrocities, including genocide against Uyghur and Tibetan communities and freedom erosion in Hong Kong under 'national security' pretenses. They labelled his presence at a democratic event as a significant stain, emphasizing the stark contrast between democratic values and authoritarian rule.

Activists urged the incoming US administration to take firm actions, such as meeting with diaspora leaders and expanding sanctions against Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses. They advocated for supporting legislative measures like the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, reaffirming the US's commitment to human rights and urging foreign policy alignment with democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)