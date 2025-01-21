UKPNP Leader Criticizes Governance in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

The leader of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sajid Hussain, has sharply criticized the governance in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In his latest statement, Hussain slams the administration for its chronic failures and its apparent indifference to the welfare of the local population.

According to Hussain, the policies benefiting Pakistan over the people of PoJK undermine public interest. He points out that key positions like President and Prime Minister hold only symbolic value, while Islamabad-appointed officials with little vision run the region.

Hussain highlights dire living conditions, pointing to underdeveloped infrastructure, rampant unemployment, and the lack of basic needs fulfillment as pressing issues. He emphasizes that the frustration among PoJK's youth, who feel compelled to migrate due to limited opportunities, exacerbates the trust deficit between the region and both regional and central governments of Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)