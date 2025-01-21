Sierra Leone's Envoy Embarks on Strategic Kerala Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Sierra Leone's High Commissioner to India, Rashid Sesay, emphasized his mission to strengthen bilateral relations and promote trade between Sierra Leone and India. Speaking during his visit to Kerala, Sesay expressed keen interest in enhancing economic and cultural ties.

During his visit, Sesay met with the Indian Economic Trade Organisation's President Asif Iqbal and engaged with students at the Siena College of Hotel and Tourism. He highlighted the significance of learning from Kerala's experiences to potentially benefit Sierra Leone's tourism sector.

Additionally, Sesay expressed interest in exploring Kerala's healthcare facilities, renowned across Africa, to improve medical services in Sierra Leone. As part of his agenda, he plans to interact with potential investors, showcasing Sierra Leone's vast business opportunities and inviting investment partnerships.

