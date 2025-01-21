Left Menu

Sierra Leone's Envoy Embarks on Strategic Kerala Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Rashid Sesay, Sierra Leone's High Commissioner to India, visits Kerala to bolster India-Sierra Leone relations, focusing on trade, investment, and learning from Kerala's medical and tourism sectors. Meetings with potential investors and educational exchanges form key aspects of his mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:22 IST
Sierra Leone's Envoy Embarks on Strategic Kerala Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
Sierra Leone's High Commissioner to India Rashid Sesay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sierra Leone's High Commissioner to India, Rashid Sesay, emphasized his mission to strengthen bilateral relations and promote trade between Sierra Leone and India. Speaking during his visit to Kerala, Sesay expressed keen interest in enhancing economic and cultural ties.

During his visit, Sesay met with the Indian Economic Trade Organisation's President Asif Iqbal and engaged with students at the Siena College of Hotel and Tourism. He highlighted the significance of learning from Kerala's experiences to potentially benefit Sierra Leone's tourism sector.

Additionally, Sesay expressed interest in exploring Kerala's healthcare facilities, renowned across Africa, to improve medical services in Sierra Leone. As part of his agenda, he plans to interact with potential investors, showcasing Sierra Leone's vast business opportunities and inviting investment partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025