Left Menu

Qatar's Diplomatic Triumph: Successful U.S.-Afghanistan Detainee Swap

Qatar has adeptly brokered a detainee exchange between the U.S. and Afghanistan, securing the release of two Americans for an Afghan citizen. This pivotal diplomatic effort underscores Qatar's role in peaceful conflict resolution, highlighting its significant contributions in international mediation and humanitarian initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:12 IST
Qatar's Diplomatic Triumph: Successful U.S.-Afghanistan Detainee Swap
State of Qatar. (WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Doha, Qatar — The State of Qatar has successfully brokered a detainee exchange between the United States and Afghanistan, showcasing its diplomatic acumen. In a statement released to Qatar News Agency, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the swap involved two American citizens detained in Afghanistan and one Afghan citizen held in the United States.

Highlighting Qatar's diplomatic efforts, Dr. Al Khulaifi expressed gratitude towards both the Afghan Caretaker Government and the U.S. Government for their cooperation. The detainees have safely arrived in Doha and are set for transfer to their home countries. This development is seen as a gateway to further peaceful dispute resolutions.

Qatar's role in international mediation is growing, as evidenced by recent successes such as brokering a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The State of Qatar continues to emphasize dialogue and humanitarian solutions to alleviate crises, reinforcing its position as a pivotal player in global diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025