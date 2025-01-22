Qatar's Diplomatic Triumph: Successful U.S.-Afghanistan Detainee Swap

Doha, Qatar — The State of Qatar has successfully brokered a detainee exchange between the United States and Afghanistan, showcasing its diplomatic acumen. In a statement released to Qatar News Agency, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the swap involved two American citizens detained in Afghanistan and one Afghan citizen held in the United States.

Highlighting Qatar's diplomatic efforts, Dr. Al Khulaifi expressed gratitude towards both the Afghan Caretaker Government and the U.S. Government for their cooperation. The detainees have safely arrived in Doha and are set for transfer to their home countries. This development is seen as a gateway to further peaceful dispute resolutions.

Qatar's role in international mediation is growing, as evidenced by recent successes such as brokering a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The State of Qatar continues to emphasize dialogue and humanitarian solutions to alleviate crises, reinforcing its position as a pivotal player in global diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)