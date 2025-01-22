Left Menu

Taiwan Indicts Former General for Allegedly Aiding China's Invasion Plans

Taiwan's High Prosecutors' Office has charged retired General Kao An-kuo and five others with forming a pro-China organization in Taiwan to assist in a potential military invasion. The group allegedly accepted financial support from China and compromised national security by recruiting former military personnel and selling state secrets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:59 IST
Taiwan Indicts Former General for Allegedly Aiding China's Invasion Plans
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Taipei High Prosecutors' Office announced on Wednesday that retired army lieutenant general Kao An-kuo, along with five others, has been indicted for allegedly establishing a pro-China group in Taiwan to aid in a possible military invasion by China, as reported by the Taipei Times.

The office claims the defendants breached the National Security Act and have now been detained by the Taiwan High Court, which has restricted their external communication. Prosecutors revealed that Kao initiated the 'Republic of China Taiwan Military Government' after leaving military service.

In 2019, Chinese intelligence reportedly enlisted Kao, alongside a military spokesperson identified as Hou and another individual named Liu, following several interactions. Authorities suspected Hou and Liu received funds from the Chinese military to construct armed forces in Taiwan, receiving over 9.62 million New Taiwan dollars. Prosecutors seek hefty sentences due to the serious threat to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

