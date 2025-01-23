Tragedy Strikes Antioch High: A Heartbreaking Day in Nashville

A tragic shooting at Antioch High School in Nashville left one female student dead and another injured on Wednesday morning, authorities reported. The incident, occurring in the school cafeteria, involved the alleged shooter, 17-year-old Solomon Henderson, who used a pistol to fire multiple shots, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Authorities disclosed that Henderson took his own life following the attack. A male student received a graze wound and was treated, while another male student sustained a non-gunshot-related facial injury. The victims have not been publicly identified, police stated.

Following the incident, the Nashville SWAT team secured the school, and Metro Nashville Public Schools offered counseling services for students. Antioch High, situated about 10 miles southeast of downtown Nashville, enrolls around 2,000 students. The tragic event has reignited discussions on gun control by local politicians like Democratic State Rep. Justin Jones, who lamented the ongoing threat of gun violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)