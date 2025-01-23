Left Menu

Government Employees in Pakistan Demand Salary Hikes and Reform Reversals

In Pakistan, government employees, led by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance, protested in Islamabad demanding significant salary increases and the reversal of pension reforms. The nationwide demonstration involved over 100 unions, highlighting disparities in pay across government sectors and calling for the reinstatement of various allowances.

Thousands of government employees, represented by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), gathered outside the Pakistan Secretariat in Islamabad to demand better wages and the rollback of recent pension reforms, according to Thursday reports.

The protest, backed by over 100 unions and associations from diverse government departments, is part of a broader demonstration that extended to provincial headquarters across the nation. AGEGA members are advocating for a 200 per cent increase in house rent, medical, and conveyance allowances, in alignment with the 2020 Pay and Pension Committee's recommendations.

As reported by Dawn, AGEGA's Chief Coordinator Rehman Ali Bajwa criticized the inequities in salary increments among government sectors, pointing out that while certain officials enjoyed substantial raises, everyday civil servants were left behind. Contract regularization, reinstatement of dismissed employees, and revocation of salary tax hikes are also among the protestors' demands, with a firm ultimatum issued: if unmet by February 10, an indefinite sit-in at the Parliament is planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

