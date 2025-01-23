Bengaluru Set to Host Pioneering 'Technology Dialogue'

The Ministry of External Affairs announced its plans to hold the first-ever 'Technology Dialogue' in Bengaluru, taking place from January 24 to January 25. This event marks a significant collaboration between the Ministry, the Principal Scientific Adviser's Office, and the Indian Institute of Science, with a focus on strengthening technology diplomacy.

Unique in its Track 1.5 status, the Dialogue will revolve around the theme 'Exploring New Frontiers in Technology Diplomacy.' Senior policymakers, industry leaders, and scholars will explore pivotal technology-related issues. Discussions will aim to boost international technology engagements and partnerships in fields like Quantum Advancements, AI, and Bioeconomy.

The Dialogue draws inspiration from global summits such as the G20 and GPAI and aims to serve as a global collaborative platform. It seeks to enhance India's interaction with the global tech ecosystem, facilitating socio-technological advancements. Esteemed dignitaries will gather for this inaugural event, headlined by prominent figures in the science and technology sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)