South Korea's President Faces Insurrection Charges Amidst Impeachment Trial

South Korea's anti-corruption agency has transferred its investigation into President Yoon's alleged martial law attempt to prosecutors, urging charges of insurrection and abuse of power. As Yoon is detained, the Constitutional Court is deciding on his impeachment status, which could either lead to removal or reinstatement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:30 IST
South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant development, South Korea's anti-corruption agency has escalated its investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol. The agency has urged prosecutors to indict him on charges of insurrection and abuse of power, following allegations of his attempt to impose martial law, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) transferred an extensive dossier comprising over 30,000 pages to the prosecution. Lee Jae-seung, CIO deputy chief, stated that the move is aimed at enhancing the investigation's effectiveness, as they lack the authority to indict a sitting president.

Currently detained at the Seoul Detention Center, Yoon's fate hangs in the balance while the Constitutional Court deliberates on his impeachment by the National Assembly. A confirmation of his impeachment would lead to a new presidential election, while an overturn would reinstate him.

Anticipation mounts as the prosecution plans to extend Yoon's detention and proceed with further inquiries by February 5, following a Seoul Western District Court decision for his detention. Yoon's arrest on January 15 is rooted in accusations of orchestrating a government uprising, culminating in his impeachment vote in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

