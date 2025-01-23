Historic Indonesian Contingent Joins India's Republic Day Parade

The Indonesian military contingent prepares to make history, participating in India's Republic Day Parade for the first time. Excitement is palpable among the 352-member group, led by Brigadier Kristomei, who expressed gratitude to the Indian government for the invitation.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, marks his first visit to India as Head of State. His presence underscores the strategic importance of this event for both nations. Meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cover bilateral ties and touch on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

High on the agenda are cultural exchanges and collaborations in healthcare, food security, and renewable energy. Strengthening educational and research ties, enhancing flight connectivity, and people-to-people connections are also key discussion points. This historic visit harkens back to 1950 when Indonesia's first President, Sukarno, was Chief Guest at India's inaugural Republic Day.

