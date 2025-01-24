India Calls for Revitalizing the UN General Assembly

India has issued a clarion call for the 'revitalization' of the United Nations General Assembly, underscoring its intention to collaborate constructively with member states. During the Thematic Debate on GA Revitalization, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, detailed proposed steps to rejuvenate the assembly's universal and governmental framework.

Harish emphasized the unparalleled status of the General Assembly, likening it to a global parliament with sovereign equality and inclusivity at its core. He argued that respecting its role as a primary policymaking and representative body of the UN is crucial, especially amid global conflicts and expectations for effective multilateral solutions.

Outlining six strategic points for revitalization, Harish highlighted the need for adherence to the UN Charter's emphasis on the General Assembly's significance. He advocated for prioritizing the President of the General Assembly's role, optimizing working methods, and aligning the assembly's agenda with substantive outcomes. He also stressed GA revitalization must be part of broader UN reforms, referencing the digital handbook under Resolution 77-335 as a resource for comprehensive reform efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)