India Raises Concerns over 'Emergency' Film Obstructions and Khalistani Influence

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson highlighted concerns over disruptions to the 'Emergency' movie screenings in the UK and the presence of a Khalistani terrorist at Trump's inauguration. They stressed the need for UK action and pledged ongoing dialogue with the US on anti-India threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:14 IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ Youtube @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed reports of disruptions to the screening of the film 'Emergency' in the UK. He also commented on reports of Khalistani terrorist Pannun attending Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony. Jaiswal discussed various other issues, including the Foreign Secretary's upcoming visit to China and developments in Bangladesh.

When questioned about the disruptions caused by Khalistani elements in UK theaters screening 'Emergency,' Jaiswal stated, "We have seen multiple reports about film screenings being obstructed. We continue to raise these concerns with the UK Government, stressing that freedom of speech cannot be selectively applied and that those responsible should face accountability."

He further emphasized, "We hope the UK will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London maintains regular contact with community members to ensure their safety and welfare. We expect strong actions from the UK." On the subject of terrorist Pannun's presence at Trump's inauguration, the spokesperson noted ongoing efforts to address anti-India activities with the US Government, reaffirming India's commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

