Left Menu

Chunghwa Telecom Restores Vital Undersea Cable Links

Chunghwa Telecom has restored communication between Taiwan and Lienchiang County via the partially repaired Taiwan-Matsu No. 2 undersea cable. Efforts continue on the No. 3 cable. The Trans-Pacific Express cable was also repaired, restoring international communication. Chunghwa Telecom is dedicated to ensuring stable connectivity amid challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:52 IST
Chunghwa Telecom Restores Vital Undersea Cable Links
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Chunghwa Telecom announced yesterday that communication between Taiwan and Lienchiang County (Matsu) has been restored, following the partial repair of the Taiwan-Matsu No. 2 undersea cable, Taipei Times reported. The cable, one of two damaged earlier this month, resumed transmission at 11:40 am on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the restoration involved meticulous "core wire-by-core wire testing and timely emergency repairs" carried out by Chunghwa Telecom staff. The restoration means microwave communication, which was temporarily in use, has been reverted to a backup status.

The Taiwan-Matsu No. 2 and No. 3 communication cables were severed due to "natural deterioration," as stated by the Ministry of Digital Affairs. Work to fix the No. 3 cable is ongoing, with Chunghwa Telecom coordinating with international repair ships for full restoration.

In a separate incident, Chunghwa Telecom repaired the Trans-Pacific Express (TPE) undersea cable, which resumed normal operations on Monday. Damaged 68.17 km from Tamsui, a Cameroon-flagged freighter is suspected in the incident. A Yokohama-based agency dispatched a repair ship to restore communications, Taipei Times reported.

Taiwan operates a network of 14 international and 10 domestic undersea communication cables. Despite challenges, Chunghwa Telecom, partly owned by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, remains committed to ensuring reliable communication services, according to reports from Taipei Times and ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025