Chunghwa Telecom announced yesterday that communication between Taiwan and Lienchiang County (Matsu) has been restored, following the partial repair of the Taiwan-Matsu No. 2 undersea cable, Taipei Times reported. The cable, one of two damaged earlier this month, resumed transmission at 11:40 am on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the restoration involved meticulous "core wire-by-core wire testing and timely emergency repairs" carried out by Chunghwa Telecom staff. The restoration means microwave communication, which was temporarily in use, has been reverted to a backup status.

The Taiwan-Matsu No. 2 and No. 3 communication cables were severed due to "natural deterioration," as stated by the Ministry of Digital Affairs. Work to fix the No. 3 cable is ongoing, with Chunghwa Telecom coordinating with international repair ships for full restoration.

In a separate incident, Chunghwa Telecom repaired the Trans-Pacific Express (TPE) undersea cable, which resumed normal operations on Monday. Damaged 68.17 km from Tamsui, a Cameroon-flagged freighter is suspected in the incident. A Yokohama-based agency dispatched a repair ship to restore communications, Taipei Times reported.

Taiwan operates a network of 14 international and 10 domestic undersea communication cables. Despite challenges, Chunghwa Telecom, partly owned by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, remains committed to ensuring reliable communication services, according to reports from Taipei Times and ANI.

