Taiwan Bolsters Marine Deployments Amid Rising Threats

Amid escalating tensions with China, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has ordered an increase in Marine Corps deployments in the Taipei area. Aiming to secure critical locations, including the capital, this move reflects Taiwan's proactive stance on national security, Taipei Times reported citing confidential military sources.

The Marine Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol Unit is now tasked with the defence of vital areas such as the Tamsui River and the Port of Taipei. This decision follows the 2017 deployment of the 66th Marine Brigade at Taipei's Political Warfare Academy, a pivotal step marking the presence of combat units, apart from military police, in the capital.

In light of updated security assessments highlighting Taipei's vulnerability, the Marines have been entrusted to strengthen defence measures. Collaborative efforts with the Guandu Area Command and the Coast Guard are part of the strategy to ensure joint river defence operations, sources revealed.

The Marine Brigade's mission extends to the safeguarding of critical infrastructures, reinforcing regional defence alongside traditional military police forces. Considering the dynamic threat landscape, a potential joint defence framework between the Marine Corps and military police is under discussion.

Looking to the future, the Ministry plans structural adjustments within the naval forces, slated for next year. Innovations such as the integration of anti-ship missiles, rapid deployment assets, and coastal patrols are on the horizon, shifting focus from heavy equipment to agile capabilities in response to emerging security challenges.

