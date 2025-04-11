Security at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to be Strengthened After Fatal Shooting

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD) has initiated urgent measures to bolster security at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town following a tragic incident earlier this week. A fatal shooting occurred inside the court building, prompting immediate government action to reassess and reinforce security protocols at the facility.

On Thursday, a high-level delegation, led by DJCOD Director-General, Advocate Doc Mashabane, visited the court for an oversight inspection. The delegation, which included key figures such as Acting Secretary-General of the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ), Advocate Marelize Potgieter, and the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions for the Western Cape, Advocate Nicolette Bell, aimed to understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting and determine whether there had been any lapses in security.

In a statement released by the department, it was emphasized that the purpose of the visit was to investigate the incident in-depth and assess if any security failures contributed to the tragedy. The visit also marked the beginning of an intervention by the government to review the current security measures and propose further strengthening where necessary. This follows the critical objective of maintaining safety at court facilities, which are vital spaces for the fair dispensation of justice.

As part of the immediate measures to be implemented, the Director-General has ordered the installation of a high-tech security scanner at the court building. This will be complemented by stricter access control systems for the offices of both prosecutors and magistrates, ensuring that only authorized personnel can enter sensitive areas. Furthermore, the department has directed a more stringent vetting process for court officials, aimed at reducing the likelihood of any future security breaches.

Additionally, the DJCOD has stated that a comprehensive report will be compiled on the incident. This report will be submitted to both Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Chief Justice Mandisa Maya. The department reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring that courts remain secure spaces where justice can be dispensed fairly, and that such violent incidents will not tarnish their reputation as places of law and order.

In response to the incident, the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has voiced its grave concern over the shooting, underscoring the seriousness with which it views the event. The OCJ noted that the DJCOD has been working closely to enhance security both within and around court precincts to prevent future occurrences. The Judge President of the Western Cape Division of the High Court also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and extended support to the judicial officers, court officials, and members of the public who were present during the shocking event.

While the details surrounding the shooting remain unclear, an ongoing police investigation is expected to shed further light on the incident. Authorities are working diligently to piece together the sequence of events and identify any possible motives or individuals involved. Meanwhile, the DJCOD’s focus remains on improving safety measures in all court facilities to ensure that justice can continue to be served without the threat of violence.

The tragic shooting at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court has highlighted significant concerns regarding court security, especially given the central role such institutions play in upholding the law. With ongoing efforts to enhance security, the hope is that future incidents of this nature can be avoided, allowing the judiciary to function in a safe and protected environment.