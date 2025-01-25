In-Flight Turbulence: United Airlines Flight 613's Emergency Landing in Lagos

In a dramatic air incident on Friday, United Airlines Flight 613 was forced to make an emergency landing back in Lagos after a sudden in-flight movement injured four passengers and two crewmembers. The flight, which was en route from Nigeria's Lagos to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, experienced chaos aboard as trays, food, and other objects were scattered, according to passenger videos reported by CNN.

The airline confirmed that the emergency landing was executed successfully, and the injured individuals were promptly taken to a local hospital, where they have since been released. The exact cause of the in-flight jolt remains unclear, though United Airlines has ruled out severe turbulence, stating that they are collaborating with US and Nigerian aviation authorities to determine the incident's cause.

Data from FlightRadar24 revealed a rapid descent of 1,000 feet, approximately 93 minutes after takeoff. On the same route earlier that week, a similar diversion occurred. Despite the unsettling event, United Airlines is actively working to rebook passengers on alternate flights. Director of Public Affairs at Nigeria's Civil Aviation Authority, Michael Achimugu, confirmed the absence of fatalities and mentioned accommodations being arranged for passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)