Pakistan Records First Monkeypox Case in 2025 Amid Rising Health Concerns

In a recent development, Pakistan reported its first case of the viral disease monkeypox, also known as mpox, in 2025, according to ARY News. The affected individual, who arrived from Dubai on January 24, was flagged during a health screening at Peshawar airport, confirmed a spokesperson from Pakistan's Ministry of Health. The patient is now receiving treatment at Services Hospital Peshawar.

This new case brings the total number of monkeypox cases in the country to 10 since a health emergency was declared. The Ministry of Health assured that proactive measures are in place to safeguard the population from mpox. The patient's travel history reveals links to Gulf nations, raising alarms about the virus's potential spread. Previously, a passenger from Sharjah exhibited monkeypox symptoms during medical checks. Identified as Javed Ahmed, the passenger tested positive and has been isolated in a precautionary move, ARY News reported.

Medical authorities describe this situation as concerning, necessitating strict preventive steps. Monkeypox, caused by the Mpox virus, is suspected to be hosted by African rodents and non-human primates like monkeys, with the natural reservoir still unknown. The infection initially manifests as a rash following fever, which progresses through several stages and additional symptoms. The incubation period ranges from 5 to 21 days, while recovery spans 2 to 4 weeks, according to ARY News.

(With inputs from agencies.)