Baloch Genocide Day: A Painful Reminder of Injustice and Solidarity

Balochistan marks 'Baloch Genocide Day' on January 25, remembering the 2014 discovery of mass graves. Youth in North-East Syria express solidarity, echoing shared struggles against oppression. The ongoing fight for justice and identity highlights systematic human rights abuses in Balochistan by Pakistani forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:02 IST
Youth in North-East Syria express solidarity with Balochistan on "Baloch Genocide Day" as they remember the victims of Tootak. (Photo: X/ @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Balochistan observed 'Baloch Genocide Day' on January 25, with the youth of North-East Syria joining in solidarity. This day serves as a somber reminder of the 2014 discovery of over 100 mutilated bodies in Tootak, Balochistan, attributed to Pakistani intelligence and paramilitary forces, according to the Balochistan Post.

The mass graves highlight the Baloch community's ongoing struggle for justice, identity, and survival. A video from the Democratic Youth Council of Syria expressed support for the Baloch people, emphasizing shared oppression and the right to cultural preservation. The Syrian leaders accused Pakistan of exploiting Baloch land and oppressing its youth.

The Baloch have endured forced disappearances and violence, with calls for autonomy and justice met with further repression. This ongoing fight underscores the deep-rooted cultural and political suppression fueling Balochistan's demand for justice, as reported by the Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

