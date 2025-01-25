Taiwan Battles Rising Chinese Espionage Among Retired Military

Taiwan has disclosed that a staggering 85% of espionage prosecutions for Chinese infiltration involve retired military and police officers, underscoring Beijing's systematic efforts to penetrate the island's defense and law enforcement sectors, according to Radio Free Asia.

Liang Wen-chieh of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council highlighted the communist regime's tactical recruitment of these individuals, complicating espionage investigations and national security defenses. The island's national security measures are designed to shield its sovereignty and democratic values, especially from China, which perceives Taiwan as a renegade province.

The alarming increase in espionage prosecutions, climbing from 16 cases in 2021 to 64 in 2024, depicts a troubling trend. Retired officers, comprising 23% of these cases, are targeted by Chinese operatives who leverage financial weaknesses and personal connections.

According to Radio Free Asia, operatives offer loans through covert networks in exchange for sensitive information, or enlist them for recruitment purposes. Tamkang University's Lin Ying-Yu describes these veterans as essential conduits for intelligence gathering due to their extensive networks.

In response to these escalating threats, there are urgent calls from officials for tighter measures to thwart Chinese attempts at compromising national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)