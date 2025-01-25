Left Menu

Taiwan Battles Rising Chinese Espionage Among Retired Military

Taiwan reports a significant rise in espionage cases linked to Chinese operatives, with 85% involving retired military and police officers. The island nation faces challenges in gathering evidence against these well-connected individuals, amid growing threats to its sovereignty from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:54 IST
Taiwan Battles Rising Chinese Espionage Among Retired Military
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has disclosed that a staggering 85% of espionage prosecutions for Chinese infiltration involve retired military and police officers, underscoring Beijing's systematic efforts to penetrate the island's defense and law enforcement sectors, according to Radio Free Asia.

Liang Wen-chieh of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council highlighted the communist regime's tactical recruitment of these individuals, complicating espionage investigations and national security defenses. The island's national security measures are designed to shield its sovereignty and democratic values, especially from China, which perceives Taiwan as a renegade province.

The alarming increase in espionage prosecutions, climbing from 16 cases in 2021 to 64 in 2024, depicts a troubling trend. Retired officers, comprising 23% of these cases, are targeted by Chinese operatives who leverage financial weaknesses and personal connections.

According to Radio Free Asia, operatives offer loans through covert networks in exchange for sensitive information, or enlist them for recruitment purposes. Tamkang University's Lin Ying-Yu describes these veterans as essential conduits for intelligence gathering due to their extensive networks.

In response to these escalating threats, there are urgent calls from officials for tighter measures to thwart Chinese attempts at compromising national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025