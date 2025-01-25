UAE Boosts Angola's Healthcare With 25 Ambulances in $220M Africa Initiative

The UAE has taken a significant step in supporting healthcare development in Angola by dispatching 25 ambulances along with advanced medical equipment and supplies. This move is in line with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflecting the country's ongoing commitment to aiding developing nations.

This action forms part of a larger $220 million initiative to enhance healthcare across Africa, announced by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan during the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai. The initiative focuses on addressing the healthcare challenges faced by African countries, emphasizing the need for international collaboration.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, highlighted the UAE's dedication to assisting less developed nations, particularly in Africa, where climate change and economic hardships compound existing healthcare issues. Enhancing healthcare infrastructure remains a pivotal aspect of the UAE's foreign aid and international diplomacy efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)