Joy and Relief: Captured Israeli Soldiers Released

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed relief and joy as four IDF soldiers, held captive since October 2023, were released. Netanyahu hailed the efforts of the IDF and assured continuous work towards freeing others. This significant event brought happiness to the affected families and the nation.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a moment of joy and relief for Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the release of four Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, including Shiri Albag, who had been held captive since October 7, 2023.

Speaking with Shira and Eli Albag, parents of Shiri, Netanyahu expressed both personal and national jubilation, stating, "My wife and I, together with the entire people of Israel, embrace Liri and her friends who have emerged into a great light."

The Prime Minister commended the exhaustive efforts of the IDF and others who contributed to this successful mission. Emphasizing the day's importance, Netanyahu assured that the government remains committed to securing the release of all captives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

