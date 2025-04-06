In the war-torn regions of Ukraine, thousands of civilians, such as Kostiantyn Zinovkin, find themselves trapped as prisoners in Russian custody. Zinovkin's sudden arrest was followed by dubious charges of plotting a terrorist attack, a scenario that serves as a grim reminder of the humanitarian crisis born from this protracted conflict.

As Ukraine and Russia remain embroiled in a power struggle, advocacy groups like the Center for Civil Liberties stress the urgency of negotiating the release of detainees. This critical element of the conflict, however, has remained conspicuously absent from high-stakes discussions in major international circles, including U.S. interactions with Moscow and Kyiv.

With many civilians facing harsh detention conditions and unfounded charges, the campaign 'People First' advocates for their rights, signifying the infallible link between human lives and genuine, lasting peace in the region. The call for their release stands as an indelible aspect of any comprehensive peace settlement.

