Historic Reunion: Indonesian President at India's Republic Day

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attends India’s 76th Republic Day as Chief Guest, continuing a tradition set by President Sukarno in 1950. The visit underscores the strong cultural and trade ties between the two nations, highlighted by the participation of an Indonesian contingent in the parade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:57 IST
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant continuation of long-standing diplomatic ties, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will honor India's 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartvya Path. This event harkens back to 1950, when then President Sukarno of Indonesia graced India's first Republic Day.

Marking a historic first, a 352-member Indonesian marching and band contingent takes part in the Kartvya Path parade in New Delhi, symbolizing the deep-rooted relations between the two maritime neighbors. Notably, Indonesia is one of India's largest ASEAN trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching $29.40 billion in the 2023-24 period.

Earlier discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto focused on strengthening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, covering defense, security, and economic sectors. The visit includes the signing of five key Memorandums of Understanding, showcasing a commitment to fostering bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

